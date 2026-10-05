Bathinda: 2 weeks on, no FIR in illegal rehab case

Nearly two weeks after an unauthorised drug rehabilitation centre was raided and 24 inmates were rescued at Raman Mandi in Bathinda district, the police are yet to register an FIR or apprehend anyone in the case.

The centre was sealed on September 21 after a joint team of the district administration, Health Department and the police found it functioning without authorisation.

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Sub-Inspector Nirmaljit Singh, SHO of the Raman police station, said the joint team comprising a tehsildar, senior medical officer, drug inspector, a doctor and he himself had conducted the raid.

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“The civil surgeon’s office has not yet sent us its report to take action against anyone. The centre was illegal and no medical facility was available there,” he said.