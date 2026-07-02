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Home / Punjab / Bathinda: 4 pilgrims killed in highway crash

Bathinda: 4 pilgrims killed in highway crash

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:38 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The car driver was nabbed and the vehicle was seized by the police. iStock
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Four persons, including two couples from Balotra district in Rajasthan, died and eight others were injured when a Tempo Traveller collided with a stationary truck on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Highway between Bathinda and Dabwali towns this morning. The victims were on a pilgrimage to the Golden Temple, Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines.

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The collision near Gurusar Sainewala and Jodhpur Romana villages was so severe that the vehicle was completely damaged. The truck was reportedly parked on the roadside. The injured were taken to the AIIMS, Bathinda, for treatment.

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The police have begun investigating the cause of the incident.

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