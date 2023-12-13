Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

Bathinda, December 12
The Bathinda-AIIMS nursing staff strike, which had been going on for the last two weeks, ended today after the AIIMS administration gave in writing that no action would be taken against the protesting staff after they join work.
The nursing staff was staging protest from November 25 which had affected the health services in the AIIMS.
