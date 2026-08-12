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Home / Punjab / Bathinda, Barnala yet to get Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Bathinda, Barnala yet to get Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Bathinda and Barnala municipal corporations are yet to get a Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor despite the state’s ruling AAP having a clear majority in the civic bodies.

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The mayoral polls were held two months ago. AAP has 36 councillors in the 50-member Barnala MC House.

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It has 35 councillors in the 50-member Bathinda Municipal Corporation.

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On June 11, Hasanpreet Bhardwaj, a close aide of Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, was elected as the Barnala’s first Mayor.

Earlier, Barnala had a municipal council, but the city was accorded municipal corporation status in October last year.

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On the same day, Padamjeet Singh Mehta, son of Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjeet Mehta, was re-elected as the Mayor of the Bathinda Municipal Corporation.

An AAP leader said the delay was due to the presence of several aspirants for the posts in both cities.

He said the functioning of the municipal corporations had not been affected by the absence of the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. “They are just additional hands of the Mayor,” he said.

Barnala Mayor Hasanpreet Bhardwaj said the House was functioning smoothly and the elections to the two posts would be held soon.

Meanwhile, Bathinda Mayor Padamjeet Mehta was not available for comments.

At the time of the Bathinda mayoral election, Harbans Kaur, mother-in-law of Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan, was among the frontrunners for the post of the Senior Deputy Mayor. Harbans Kaur is a first-time councillor.

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