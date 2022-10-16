Bathinda: Chambers razed, lawyers continue protest on Day 3

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 15

Members of the Bar Association continued their strike on the third day after their chambers near the old tehsil area were demolished by the district administration.

Varinder Sharma, president, Bathinda Bar Association, said, “No alternative was provided before the demolition by the administration. We requested them to issue notices and make alternative arrangements for lawyers in other areas before removing the chambers. Until new chambers are allotted, the strike will continue.”

Duty Magistrate Sukhjit Singh Brar said, “The chambers were on an encroached area. The occupants did not have valid documents.”