Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 13

Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur today inaugurated a dialysis centre at the Civil Hospital here. The centre has been constructed by Red Cross Society, Bathinda, with the support of HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Phulokhari, and Diwarka Das Mittal Charitable Trust at a cost of Rs 78 lakh.

Baljit Kaur said nine machines had been installed to provided free dialysis.

She said the state government had made great strides in the field of education and health. The ‘aam aadmi’ clinics opened by the government were proving to be helpful in providing basic health services to the people, she said, adding that no shortage of medical staff and other infrastructure would be allowed in the hospitals.

Later, Baljit Kaur attended a state-level function organised at the local Rajindra College regarding “Dhiyan Di Lohri”. She said, “Girls are not less than boys in any field. It is the duty of parents to respect their daughters like sons.”

Apart from providing education and health services, the government was fully committed to the safety of women, she said.

In response to a question, the minister said the government would specially honour the girls who were doing well in various fields.

In response to another query, Baljit Kaur said the government would soon start giving Rs 1,000 per month to women.