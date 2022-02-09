Bathinda Congress leader joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 8

Congress leader and Bathinda Zila Parishad vice-chairman Guriqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday joined the AAP in the presence of party affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha. AAP leader Amarjit Mehta said the party would be strengthened in Bathinda Urban and Rural segments with Chahal’s joining. Chahal had also been the president of the Bathinda District Bar Association twice. —