Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 15

On a call given by the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, Punjab, contractual employees of various departments took two-day mass leave and staged protests outside offices of respective departments over non-fulfillment of pending demands, including regularisation of services.

Contractual employees of Powercom, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Health Department, DC office, hydel project and thermal plants participated in the protest. These protests were held in other districts of the state as well.

Gora Bhucho, a leader of the morcha, said, “The government is moving in the direction of giving reins of various government departments in the hands of private players. Outsourced labour system has been implemented in the state. Outsourced employees have been protesting for the past over 12 years demanding regularisation of services but to no avail. The government is planning to conduct recruitment from outside rather than regularising our services.”