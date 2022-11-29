Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 28

After seven months of investigation in a case of disappearance of 12 licensed weapons, Rs 7 lakh drug money and hundreds of government cartridges from malkhana of the Dayalpura police station, a case has finally been registered against the then munshi and head constable Sandeep Singh under Section 409, IPC, on the charge of looting government property. The FIR was registered by the police on the basis of the SIT investigation report and orders of the Bathinda SSP at the Dayalpura police station.

However, suspect Munshi Sandeep Singh is absconding. He was suspended by the department three days ago.

The SSP, Bathinda, J Elanchezhian, confirmed that a case had been registered against suspect Munshi Sandeep Singh. Police teams were conducting raids to arrest him, he said. The munshi would be arrested soon and missing licensed weapons recovered from him, he added.

Since disappearance of weapons from the police station came to light, the said munshi absented himself from duty. The SIT formed to investigate the case submitted its report to the SSP, Bathinda, on Saturday.

Disappearance of weapons from the Dyalpura police station malkhana came to light when a pistol deposited in a case property was recovered from a drug supplier by the CIA 1 on May 27, 2022.

Later, when the pistol owner Pritam Singh got information about it, he complained to higher officials of the Police Department, but no action was taken.

When the SIT checked case property in the police station malkhana, it found that 2,000 cartridges, more than Rs 7 lakh drug money and 12 licensed weapons were missing. During investigation, it was found that Sandeep was the mastermind of the whole game.