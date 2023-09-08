Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda,September 7
A police inspector was today found dead due to a bullet injury in his car at Model Town Phase 1 in Bathinda. The body has been recovered from his car near his residence.
As soon as the information was received, cops from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. They have sent the body to a Bathinda hospital for autopsy.
The deceased inspector has been identified as Randhir Singh Bhullar (50) and was posted at Jagraon police lines near Ludhiana.
Investigating officer SP City Narinder Singh had reached the spot and teams of experts were also investigating the spot. The CCTV footage of the area near his house is being examined by the police. The call details are also being taken by police officials. Inspector Bhullar’s body was found in a car near his house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years
The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...