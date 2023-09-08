Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Tribune News Service

Bathinda,September 7

A police inspector was today found dead due to a bullet injury in his car at Model Town Phase 1 in Bathinda. The body has been recovered from his car near his residence.

As soon as the information was received, cops from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. They have sent the body to a Bathinda hospital for autopsy.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Randhir Singh Bhullar (50) and was posted at Jagraon police lines near Ludhiana.

Investigating officer SP City Narinder Singh had reached the spot and teams of experts were also investigating the spot. The CCTV footage of the area near his house is being examined by the police. The call details are also being taken by police officials. Inspector Bhullar’s body was found in a car near his house.

#Punjab Police