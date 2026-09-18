Bathinda DC honours Sukhveer Kaur after Junior Asia Cup triumph

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman on Thursday honoured 20-year-old hockey player Sukhveer Kaur of Bhai Rupa village for being part of the Indian junior women’s hockey team that won the Asian Hockey Federation Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2026 in China.

Interacting with Sukhveer at his office, the DC said she had made the district proud by becoming the only player from Punjab in the Indian team that won the championship. He advised her to remain grounded despite her success and continue working hard to improve her performance.

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Sukhveer took up sports at the age of eight. She initially pursued athletics before switching to hockey after appearing in trials conducted by the Sports Department. She is currently training in Bengaluru and is part of the Indian junior women’s hockey team.

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District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar said Sukhveer’s early experience in athletics had helped her develop stamina and footwork, which later benefited her on the hockey field.

The DC appreciated the efforts of Sukhveer’s parents and village residents in encouraging her to pursue sports. He said she was an example of determination and could inspire other youngsters to take up sports.

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The district administration would provide sports infrastructure at Bhai Rupa village as per government guidelines to encourage greater participation in sports, Dhiman said. He also directed officials to ensure proper toilet facilities at places where female players practise.

Sukhveer’s father Chamkaur Singh and village youth club president Jarnail Singh were also present.