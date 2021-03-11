Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 10

To prevent the ever-increasing drugs and crimes in the state, DGP Gaurav Yadav today headed a meeting with all top police officers, including the SSPs of Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Faridkot and Muktsar, at the district administrative complex in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Sources present at the meeting said the DGP was very serious about stopping the growing drug addiction in Punjab, due to which he shared some plans with the SSPs and IGs of five districts during a special meeting.

To check the increase in drugs and crimes, the DGP also ordered the police officers of five districts to work hard on the plan to make the state free from crime and drugs.

Apart from this, the DGP has asked the officials of the said districts to start work expeditiously to settle all pending cases so far.