Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda, August 10
To prevent the ever-increasing drugs and crimes in the state, DGP Gaurav Yadav today headed a meeting with all top police officers, including the SSPs of Bathinda, Mansa, Moga, Faridkot and Muktsar, at the district administrative complex in Bathinda on Wednesday.
Sources present at the meeting said the DGP was very serious about stopping the growing drug addiction in Punjab, due to which he shared some plans with the SSPs and IGs of five districts during a special meeting.
To check the increase in drugs and crimes, the DGP also ordered the police officers of five districts to work hard on the plan to make the state free from crime and drugs.
Apart from this, the DGP has asked the officials of the said districts to start work expeditiously to settle all pending cases so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...