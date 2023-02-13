Bathinda dist records minimum temp of 4.4°C

PTI

Chandigarh, February 12

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab while minimum temperatures stayed close to normal levels at several places on Sunday.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana’s low settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department.

Patiala’s minimum temperature was 8.8 degrees Celsius while Pathankot’s minimum was 6 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures of 4.4, 4.8 and 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The capital, Chandigarh recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.