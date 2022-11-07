Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 6

Bathinda has emerged as a medicare hub in the southern malwa region with AIIMS, Cancer Diagnostic Centre, Adesh Medical University, and over 250 super-specialty, multi-specialty centres, nursing homes and single-doctor clinics in the district.

The two-km stretch on Namdev Road and Bhatti Road alone is home to more than 20 clinics.

Besides, catering to the people of the state, people of Haryana and Rajasthan suffering from serious ailments also come here for treatment.

The biggest factor behind Bathinda’s emergence as a hub for medicare is the availability of quality medicare facilities at reasonable rates. Medical services have considerably improved for treatment of cardiac ailments, prostrate problems cancer, cataract issues, IVF and other procedures like joint replacement, spinal surgery, dental and hip replacement, etc.

Its geographic location has also played a part as it is the only major city in and around a 50-60 km radius in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, making it easy for people to travel to the district.

Earlier, patients used to go Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the complicated cases of cardiac ailments, infertility, joint replacement, neurology, neonatal complications and to Bikaner for cancer treatment.

Even national-level medical conferences are being held here. Once Bathinda was famous for small-scale cotton ginning factories, soap units, oil units and spinning mills, but with the emergence of medicare as a prominent profession, the real estate sector has also seen a great boom here.

Since the inception of the AIIMS on the Dabwali road, the prices of plots of land in the vicinity of the institute have also shot up. Many real estate projects, including commercial ones are also coming up here.

Dr Vitul K Gupta, president, Association of Physicians of India (API), Malwa Branch, said “Around 250 hospitals have come up in the district. AIIMS Bathinda has given a major boost to the efforts to make Bathinda a hub of medicare in the region.”

