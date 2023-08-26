Bathinda DSP held for graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

The Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed DSP Baljeet Singh Brar while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000. It also seized an amount of Rs 1 lakh from his reader Manpreet Singh.

A separate probe is being conducted regarding this amount as it could also be bribe money, according to the VB. The DSP was arrested on a complaint of Ravinder Singh, a resident of Maur Mandi. Ravinder said a complaint was lodged against his son at the Balianwali police station. He submitted an application at the district police chief office, Bathinda, to prove his son’s innocence.

An inquiry was marked to DSP Brar. The complainant alleged that he had also produced a video regarding his son’s innocence but the accused demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to give a clean chit to his son.