Bathinda DSP held for graft

Chandigarh, August 25
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed DSP Baljeet Singh Brar while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000. It also seized an amount of Rs 1 lakh from his reader Manpreet Singh.
A separate probe is being conducted regarding this amount as it could also be bribe money, according to the VB. The DSP was arrested on a complaint of Ravinder Singh, a resident of Maur Mandi. Ravinder said a complaint was lodged against his son at the Balianwali police station. He submitted an application at the district police chief office, Bathinda, to prove his son’s innocence.
An inquiry was marked to DSP Brar. The complainant alleged that he had also produced a video regarding his son’s innocence but the accused demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to give a clean chit to his son.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs