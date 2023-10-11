Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 10

Acting on a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), farmers of the district today staged dharnas in front of MLAs’ houses to protest alleged government inaction against drug menace.

Protests were held outside the residences of several MLAs, including Amit Rattan, Master Jagsir Singh, Balkar Singh Sidhu, Sukhveer Singh and Baljinder Kaur. The legislators were given demand letters at the end of the protests.

Addressing today’s dharna, state senior vice-president, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Jhanda Singh Jethuke said drugs were being sold in the same manner as before when AAP had not come to power. The government should take steps to eradicate the drug menace from the state, he added.

A protester alleged that drugs were being traded on a large scale by corporate houses and big businessmen were acting in connivance with the police.

Minister’s house gheraoed in Lambi

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the residence of Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at Khuddian village in Lambi

The minister met the protesters and took their memorandum. BKU office-bearer Harbans Singh Kotli said, “A large number of youngsters are dying every month due to the drug menace.”

#Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) #drug menace #Farmers Protest