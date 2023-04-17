Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Sukhmeet Bhasin/Jupinderjit Singh
Bathinda/Chandigarh, April 17
Police claim to have got a breakthrough in connection with the killing of four soldiers at the Bathinda Military Station earlier this week.
Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the witness in the case, Mohan Desai, was the killer and has been arrested by the police.
Adressing the media, Bathinda SSP said gunner Desai Mohan had stolen the rifle, magazine and eight bullets of LMG and used in crime.
After committing crime, he had thrown rifle and seven bullets in a sewer pit inside the Cantonment.
Earlier, A senior police official told The Tribune that accused was allegedly sexually harassed and sodomised by them, so in revenge he killed them.
“Motive is personal,” say police, “indicating harassment of physical nature”.
Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing which took place in their barracks early Wednesday morning.
As per the FIR, one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe. The bodies bore bullet marks. It is suspected that an INSAS rifle, which was reported missing along with 28 rounds earlier this week, was used in the firing.
Nineteen empty shells of an INSAS rifle were found at the spot. The weapon was also found later.
