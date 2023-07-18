Bathinda girl shines in CUET

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, July 17

Bathinda girl Mahira Bajwa, a resident of Bhagu Road in the city, has scored 799.64 out of 800 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, 2023, the result of which was declared on Saturday. She got 100 percentile in four subjects — English, Geography, Political Science and Psychology.

“The results have paved the way for me to get admission in one of the best colleges of DU. I may opt for Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in Delhi,” said Mahira.