Bathinda girl shines in CUET

Bathinda, July 17
Bathinda girl Mahira Bajwa, a resident of Bhagu Road in the city, has scored 799.64 out of 800 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG, 2023, the result of which was declared on Saturday. She got 100 percentile in four subjects — English, Geography, Political Science and Psychology.
“The results have paved the way for me to get admission in one of the best colleges of DU. I may opt for Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College in Delhi,” said Mahira.
