Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, November 20

The district Health and Family Welfare Department has an outstanding electricity bill running into crores of rupees which it allegedly has not paid for past many years. The data procured from the PSPCL revealed that the pending bill to the tune of Rs 2.16 crore had not been cleared by the department in Bathinda district.

Sources revealed that the department had not been paying pending electricity bills for a long time now. There are directions from state headquarters to expedite the recovery process from defaulters.

A senior official of the PSPCL said, “We have been sending notices at regular intervals regarding payment of pending bills to officials but to no avail. Earlier, the department used to make part payment, but now they have stopped doing even that.”

“The Health Department is among the major defaulters. Since, notices are hardly serving any purpose, we have now decided to disconnect the electricity supply.”

As per records of the department, all pending bills till July 2021 were cleared, but after that no payment was made to the PSPCL. The pending bill stands at Rs 2.16 crore.

Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon, Civil Surgeon, Bathinda, said, “We received Rs 15 lakh recently and the process to make the payment of the pending bills has already been started. We have forwarded demand for more funds.”