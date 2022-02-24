Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 23

A local court has issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut to appear on April 19 in a defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur (73) over the defamatory tweet against her during the farmers’ agitation.

Mahinder Kaur’s advocate Raghuveer Singh Bahniwal said the trial had lasted for about 13 months and now the court had issued summons to Kangana and directed her to appear before the court.

Mohinder Kaur had filed a case against Kangana in a district court in Bathinda on January 4, 2021, after the former made headlines when the latter shared a picture of her, claiming that she was the same famous Bilkis Bano also known as ‘Dadi’ who was a part of the Shaheen Bagh protest. However, she deleted the tweet later.

In her complaint, Mohinder Kaur stated that because of the misleading post on the microblogging website, she suffered from grave mental tension, agony, harassment, humiliation, loss of reputation and defamation.

It also stated Kangana had not issued an apology on social media to her, and the other farmers. Kangana shared the “false tweet”, without any reasonable or probable cause.