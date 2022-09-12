Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 11

Local lad Mrinal Garg has once again topped the state in the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced test by securing 19th rank, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency today.

Mrinal of St Kabir Convent School had earlier topped the JEE Main Session-2 and JEE Main Session-1 and ranked 5th in the country.

Mrinal gave credit to his parents as well as teachers. He said model and sample papers proved effective for him from the beginning..

Meanwhile, Naman Goyal and Kushagar Garg from the city ranked 78th and 96th, respectively.