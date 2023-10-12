Bathinda man, wife killed in road mishap

Bathinda, October 11
A man and his wife were killed in an accident on the Shergarh link road in Kotshamir village here on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Suba Singh (34) and Ravneet Kaur (32) of Mehta village in Bathinda.
The duo was travelling on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them. They fell on the road and were killed on the spot.
Eyewitnesses said the vehicle which hit the motorcycle was overloaded. The police have started a probe.
