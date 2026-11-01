Bathinda MP seeks privilege proceedings against SSP

Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has sought breach of privilege and contempt of the House proceedings against Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary, accusing him of obstructing her from discharging her duties as an MP and trivialising her concerns over the alleged forcible removal of a drug victim’s body.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday, Harsimrat submitted a notice under Rule 223 and sought his consent to raise the issue of breach of privilege and contempt of the House. She submitted a recording of her exchange with the SSP on October 29 to the Speaker.

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