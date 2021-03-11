Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 10

Miscreants killed a petrol pump employee on Bathinda-Jaito Road and looted Rs 7,000 from him on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Goniana Mandi.

Gurmeet Singh, manager, HP Petrol Pump, said as Mukesh was heading home around 9.15 pm on Monday, some robbers attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled away with Rs 7,000.

Meanwhile, Nehianwala police station SHO Varun Kumar said Mukesh was stabbed in the chest with a sharp-edged weapon. He said the incident was being thoroughly investigated and the miscreants would be nabbed soon.