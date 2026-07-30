Bathinda police bust alleged husband-wife drug supply network, seize 3.10 lakh pregabalin capsules

Bathinda police on Thursday claimed to have busted an alleged husband-wife drug supply network with the arrest of Satnam Singh of Kamla Nehru Colony here, who originally belonged to Sangrur district, and his wife, besides seizing 3,10,200 pregabalin capsules.

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Satnam Singh was arrested by the CIA-2 team on Wednesday, while his wife was arrested during the investigation. Their alleged accomplice, Sonu Maur, has been nominated in the FIR, and raids are underway to arrest him.

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Bathinda SP (Detective) Jasmeet Singh said, “The accused told us that he had been procuring the banned capsules through parcel services and supplying them further. Preliminary investigation suggested that they had been involved in the illegal trade for the past five to six months. This is the first such case registered against them.”

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The SP said the investigation was now focused on tracing the entire supply chain, including the source of the parcels, the persons involved in the racket, and the pharmaceutical units from where the capsules were procured.

A case in this regard has been registered at Bathinda Cantonment police station.