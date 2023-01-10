Bathinda Punjab’s coldest at 2°C

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 9

The severe cold wave sweeping Punjab and Haryana continued unabated with Bathinda on Sunday reeling at a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius. Bathinda was the coldest in Punjab as icy winds swept most other places in the state, Meteorological Department officials said here.

Moga recorded 5.1 degree C, Gurdaspur 5.5, Muktsar 5.7, Barnala 5.9, Ropar 6.1, Patiala 6.2, Amritsar 7.8 and Ludhiana reported a low of 6.8 degree C.

The region was engulfed in fog in early morning hours and the visibility was reduced, leading to many road accidents on Monday.

The chilly weather has led to rise in cases of seasonal flu and common cold.

Health activist Dr Vitul K Gupta said during the low temperature conditions and extreme winters, cases of viral infection tend to rise. Besides, cases of hypertension, cardiovascular event, stroke, myocardial infarction (heart attack) and lung infection also increase.

