Bathinda (Rural) MLA's arrest hours after Mann's approval

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 23

The arrest of Bathinda (Rural) AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta by the Vigilance Bureau today was sanctioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann late last night.

This was done after the forensic examination of the audio recording submitted by the complainant proved that the voice was that of Kotfatta.

Sources in AAP and government said the CM had made it clear last night that the Bathinda (Rural) MLA had to be arrested, as he had brought a “bad name to AAP”. With the evidence submitted by the complainant (audio recording) proving to be beyond doubt, the CM had given his go ahead to the VB to arrest the MLA.

While talking about the arrest of Kotfatta today evening, Mann said AAP had emerged from anti-corruption movement and graft cannot be tolerated. “We have sacked two ministers and arrested one MLA today. The message is loud and clear. We will not tolerate anyone taking money from sarpanches or seeking share of government grants,” he said.

Indications about the possible arrest of the MLA were also given by the CM to his Cabinet colleagues during a meeting on Tuesday. After the meeting, when the ministers were sitting alone, the CM had reportedly asked all of them to desist from deputing their close relatives/ friends as their PAs or OSDs. “They often land a political person in trouble,” the CM had reportedly said.

Sources said a few weeks ago, when the CM was on a visit to Bathinda, some residents had complained him about the MLA seeking bribe. The CM had then asked his close confidants to quietly probe the matter. The allegations levelled by these residents, too, were found to be substantive, claimed a top functionary.

It has been learnt that Kotfatta was also “warned and asked to toe the party line against corruption” by a close confidant of Mann. Kotfatta has become the second AAP MLA to be arrested on charges of graft. Earlier, former Health Minister Vijay Singla was arrested on similar charges. In January, the CM had also asked Fauja Singh Sarari to quit from the Cabinet after allegations of corruption were levelled against him.