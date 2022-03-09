Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda, March 8
Two schoolteachers (couple) posted at Government Primary School Dhobhiana Basti allegedly attacked their colleagues today.
In the melee, a teacher sustained injuries, following which he was admitted to the Bathinda Civil Hospital.
Bir Devinder, who suffered injuries, said, “As we were serving mid-day meal to students, a teacher and his wife obstructed, following which a heated argument ensued.
School head Manish Mehta said, “Teachers fought with each other over some issue. Bir Devinder had to be hospitalised.We have sent a report to the District Education Officer for the departmental probe.”
