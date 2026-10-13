Bathinda: Shiromani Akali Dal appoints two halqa in-charge

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed retired canal patwari Jaskaran Singh Gehari Buttar as the party’s Bathinda (Rural) constituency in-charge and retired revenue department patwari Balwinder Singh Hakamwala as its Budhlada constituency in-charge in Mansa district.

Announcing Jaskaran’s appointment on X, Sukhbir described him as “Paaniyan Da Rakha”. The 43-year-old, who headed the Nahari Patwar Union, Punjab, since 2017, recently resigned from government service and joined the SAD.

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