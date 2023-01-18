Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda, January 17
A biting cold wave swept the state on Tuesday with minimum temperatures settling below normal at many places. It was yet another freezing day as the mercury plummeted to -1°C in Bathinda and Faridkot.
While these were the coldest places in the state, other cities, including Ropar 0.1°C, Muktsar 0.4°C, Moga 0.8°C, Barnala 1.3°C, Amritsar 1.4°C, Kapurthala 1.5°C, Ludhiana 1.6°C and Patiala 2°C, were also in the grip of severe chill.
Due to the chilly weather, ground frost is also reported in several parts. The persistent cold wave conditions and frost have started posing a threat to wheat and vegetable crops.
Experts said frost occurred only when temperature fell to the freezing point. Damage occurred when ice formed inside a plant tissue and injured the cells.
