Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda, December 19
Residents of the city and nearby areas today woke up to witness the first fog of the season. While the city was covered in a thin layer of fog, the areas near the Sirhind canal with thick vegetation had a dense cover of fog.
Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.6 degrees, said the MeT Department.
The sudden fog during early morning hours took people by surprise and it also reduced visibility for the commuters and also led to many road accidents in the region on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...