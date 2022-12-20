Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 19

Residents of the city and nearby areas today woke up to witness the first fog of the season. While the city was covered in a thin layer of fog, the areas near the Sirhind canal with thick vegetation had a dense cover of fog.

Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.6 degrees, said the MeT Department.

The sudden fog during early morning hours took people by surprise and it also reduced visibility for the commuters and also led to many road accidents in the region on Monday.