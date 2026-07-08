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Home / Punjab / Bathinda spy camera case: Police arrest 'kingpin' who installed CCTV near military station

Bathinda spy camera case: Police arrest 'kingpin' who installed CCTV near military station

Third arrest in the case; cops claim solar-powered camera transmitted footage for nearly three months to handlers based in Pakistan and Canada

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:54 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The solar-powered CCTV camera, fitted with a SIM card, was found mounted on an electricity pole near a cement factory on the Bathinda-Sriganganagar road.
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Nearly a month after an unauthorised solar-powered CCTV camera, allegedly used to monitor the movement of security personnel near Bathinda’s high-security military zone, was uncovered, the police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the alleged kingpin of the operation near Batala in Gurdaspur district.

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The accused, Simranjeet Singh, alias Nimbu (22), a resident of Sarai village in Amritsar district who worked as a crane driver, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the police.

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He is the third person to be arrested in the case, after his associates — Ashok Singh (40), a cook, and Akashdeep Singh (22), who is unemployed, both residents of the same village.

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Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said Simranjeet was the main accused in the case.

“Simranjeet had earlier gone to Dubai to work as a driver but later returned. He may have come into contact with anti-national elements during his stay there. He is facing a case under the NDPS Act. Along with his associates, he travelled to Bathinda by bus to install the camera at a location shared by a person based abroad," he said.

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The SP claimed that Ashok had provided logistical support, technical inputs and a SIM card, while Akashdeep, along with Simranjeet, had installed the camera at the site.

The solar-powered CCTV camera, fitted with a SIM card, was found mounted on an electricity pole near a cement factory on the Bathinda-Sriganganagar road.

The police claimed it had remained operational for nearly three months, transmitting footage to handlers based in Pakistan and Canada.

The site where the camera was installed is a few kilometres from Bathinda Military Station, one of Asia’s largest military cantonments and the headquarters of the Indian Army’s X Corps.

The Air Force Station and the Bathinda airport are also located nearby, making the incident a serious security concern.

Sources said the camera was detected by the Thermal police while they were investigating a road accident in the area, following which a counter-intelligence probe was launched.

A case has been registered at the Thermal police station under the Official Secrets Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in this regard.

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