Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 2

The Bathinda Municipal Corporation (BMC) will build its first botanical garden to further develop the green belt in the city. It will be built on about 7.5 acre of vacant land behind Blue Fox and Municipal Colony.

A butterfly park and glass house will also be constructed inside this garden. The design of this entire garden will be finalised after a design competition between landscape architects. The architect whose design will be the best will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The design competition has been approved in the General House meeting held on March 20. The budget for the project will be prepared after the design is finalised.