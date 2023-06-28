Bathinda varsity archers set new world record

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 27

Students of Guru Kashi University, Bathinda, Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati and Deep Shikha created a new world record with 2,076 points in the Under-21 Compound Team Event 50 metres archery within the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament held in Singapore.

Gurlabh Singh Sidhu, chancellor, said the old-world record was 2,075 points. He commended the hard work of the players, coaches and their faculty members and said the management of the university was committed to providing the required support and world-class infrastructure for its players.