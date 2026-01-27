Bathinda village bans kite flying over Chinese string mishaps in state

The village panchayat of Bhaini Chuhar in the Rampura Phul Assembly segment has passed a resolution banning kite flying and the sale of kites in the village, citing concerns over mishaps involving kite flying, especially the use of banned Chinese string. This appears to be the first village panchayat in the state to take such a step.

Notably, a 15-year-old boy and a woman have lost their lives due to Chinese kite string in Ludhiana district in the past few days. Several others across the state have suffered injuries and required stitches after coming into contact with the plastic string. A 13-year-old boy from Dhapali village lost his life while trying to retrieve a kite from a tree.

A large number of people from Bhaini Chuhar village, including panchayat members and the village numberdar, gathered at the residence of the village sarpanch on Monday, where they passed the resolution. The village has a population of nearly 2,500.

Mitha Singh, the elderly sarpanch of the village, confirmed that the resolution banning the sale and flying of kites was passed by the panchayat. “We have heard about fatal incidents involving Chinese kite string and kite flying. This step has been taken as a precautionary measure. If anyone violates the ban, legal action will be initiated against them,” he said.

The village has appealed to shopkeepers to abide by the decision, and they have agreed to return their leftover stock to suppliers. Harjinder Singh, grandson of the village sarpanch, said, “We’re not against the tradition of kite flying, but strict enforcement can save precious lives.” Residents are urging other panchayats to follow suit to curb mishaps related to kite flying.