Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Won’t let anyone peddle contraband: Residents

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Residents protest against peddlers at a village in Bathinda. Pawan Sharma

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 9

Residents of Bir Talab village today opened a front against drug peddlers by vowing to eradicate the menace from the area. The Bir Talab Basti area in the district has earned notoriety for being the hub of illicit liquor trade and drugs.

Planning search op

We had conducted searches earlier by cordoning off the village, but didn't find anything. We are again planning input-based search operation in the area. J Elanchezhian, Bathinda SSP

This came after women of the village vented their ire on the police over alleged lack of action against peddlers. Maya Kaur and Harjinder Kaur, both residents, alleged the police often released drug peddlers within hours of apprehending them.

“The police claim nothing incriminating has been found from suspects’ premises. If the police or government can’t eradicate drugs, shoot us. We can no longer see any of their family die from drugs,” they said, adding if the police could enforce lockdown, why couldn’t they act against the suspects.

Villagers claimed a large number of people visited the village daily to buy drugs. Lakhwinder Singh, a resident, said they were willing to name the drug peddlers.

ASI Prem Kumar assured the people of stepping up efforts to eradicate drugs and said the addicts must be admitted to de-addiction centres.

The residents later gathered at the village gurdwara, where they took a vow not to allow anyone to deal in drugs. “If anyone is caught selling drugs, he should bear the consequences,” they said.

Jeet Kaur, a resident, claimed her 35-year-old son died due to drugs. Now, her two minor grandchildren were also addicted. “They are only 15 and 16. They ask for money and if they don’t get it, they fight,” she rued.

Chhindo, another resident, said her sister-in-law’s son, 20, who had come to the village for a wedding died of overdose. “He was the only son of his parents. The situation is such that village youth have been committing thefts or robberies to get their fix,” she said.

Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said: “We had conducted search operations earlier by cordoning off the village, but didn’t get anything. We are again planning input-based search operation in the area.”

#drug menace

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Amritsar DC asks Education Department to focus on needs of special children

Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation