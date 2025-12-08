DT
Bathinda's Balloh panchayat saves 20% govt funds

Bathinda’s Balloh panchayat saves 20% govt funds

Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 08:41 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
The Balloh village panchayat here has set a model of transparent and cost-effective development.

Under the leadership of Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur, the panchayat has completed multiple development works in just one year while saving nearly 20 per cent of government funds.

The panchayat has displayed detailed expenditure on boards at public places across the village.

These boards mention the name of the ward panch, executing agency, estimated cost of each project, actual expenditure and the amount saved from government grants, making Balloh one of the first villages to publicly share project-wise accounts.

Panchayat member Harbans Singh and Harvinder Kaur said the panchayat spent around Rs 50 lakh on development works this year and saved over Rs 10 lakh through honest and efficient execution.

“The saved money will now be used for additional development,” they added.

Apart from these savings, the construction of a new “panchayat ghar”, worth Rs 25 lakh, is also on.

Villagers apprised

of expenditure

The sarpanch said the panchayat presented detailed fund utilisation report during gram sabha meetings to ensure every villager knew how public money was spent.

Using the 15th Finance Commission grant and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) convergence, the panchayat has undertaken works such as sewerage, drinking water pipelines, interlocking tiles in lanes, construction of a Thapar-model pond, solid-waste management through NADEP pits, construction of an anganwari building and installation of a solar system in the village library.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

