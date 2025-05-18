DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Punjab / Battle far from over, AAP govt claims belie reality: Villagers

Battle far from over, AAP govt claims belie reality: Villagers

The war against drugs is far from over as the big fish involved in the smuggling of narcotics are still operating with impunity, opined several people who attended a government programme against the menace here. The event was held at...
article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:49 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Women return home after attending a state-level function against the drug menace in Ludhiana. PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

The war against drugs is far from over as the big fish involved in the smuggling of narcotics are still operating with impunity, opined several people who attended a government programme against the menace here.

Advertisement

The event was held at Jodhan town, 20 km from industrial city Ludhiana, as part of the state government’s “Nasha Mukti Yatra”.

It was attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with a battery of party leaders.

Advertisement

While Mann and Kejriwal said the government had achieved major success in the drive against drugs, villagers present at the venue claimed otherwise.

Hundreds of people were brought to the event in buses from nearby Narangwal, Thakkarwal, Jodhan, Mansuran, Kila Raipur and Chupki villages.

Advertisement

However, the media was “prevented” from talking to those present. After the programme, Baljit Singh, sarpanch of Chupki village, said drugs were “easily available” in his area.

‘Peddling rampant’

Sardul Singh (name changed), a 70-year-old resident of a village near Jodhan, said the situation was so bad that some youngsters in his village recently stole an iron gate of a cremation ground and sold it in the market to arrange money to buy drugs.

“They often turn violent when stopped from selling or purchasing drugs,” said the elderly man, whose village was declared “drug-free” during the event.

A zila parishad member from Narangwal Kalan village, Prabhdeep Narangwal, alleged that the government had failed to take action against the big fish.

He alleged that “addicts were being implicated in fake cases”.

He said at least three residents of his village had been regularly supplying drugs in the area but the police, “despite registering cases against them, did not try to establish their crime trail”.

Near the venue, a man was seen lying on the road under the influence of liquor. Lacho, a resident of Narangwal, said if drugs were not easily available, the youth resorted to liquor.

Meanwhile, mediapersons were made to sit in a separate enclosure. Once the function was over, both Kejriwal and Mann left the venue without interacting with them.

At the programme, Kejriwal lauded the state government for launching the anti-drug drive, which he said had no parallel in the country.

Kejriwal said the state government would follow the twin policy of checking the drug smuggling and chanelling the energy of the youth in the right direction.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper