Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Amritsar, February 3

In Amritsar East, one of the most keenly watched seats, Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, having accepted the challenge by arch-rival and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, has hit the ground, while his political nemesis is yet to make his presence felt.

PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu strike a chord with voters in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been canvassing on her husband’s behalf, however, says Sidhu has held programmes earlier but never publicised these to avoid rush due to Covid restrictions. “I am touring the constituency from 9 am to 9 pm daily here,” she says as Sidhu visited the city today.

Asserting that “Sidhu is an undisputed hero while Majithia is no threat”, she says: “Residents want Majithia to stay away from the constituency, fearing drug menace will thrive if he is elected,” she said. On the entry of Majthia’s wife Guneive Kaur into politics, she says it is a move to secure home seat Majitha.

Asserting that she has no grudges with the Majithias and has always prayed for their good health, Dr Sidhu says: “I have differences with Majithia due to his drug connections. Maybe once his name is cleared, there is a possibility of reviving the friendship.”

Nonetheless, it has been a challenge for the SAD to make a debut from Amristar East, given the seat was earlier with estranged partner BJP.

After being announced the party candidate on January 26, Majithia has been holding regular meetings since January 29.

Majithia says the seat has been neglected despite being represented by the “celebrity couple”. “Look at my track record in Majitha, which was transformed within a few years,” he says.

