BBC Punjabi’s Twitter account blocked, restored hours later

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

After the Twitter handles of many Punjabi journalists were withheld, the Twitter now blocks the official account of BBC Punjabi, a news organisation. The decision is learnt to have been taken by the Twitter on the request of the Union Government.

The government — in its request to the Twitter — had claimed that BBC Punjabi had violated the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, while doing stories on the fugitive Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal has been on the run since the police crackdown on March 18.

Earlier, the Twitter accounts of many Punjabi journalists, who had been covering the crackdown against Amritpal, were withheld in India. The government had also withheld the Twitter accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, poet Rupi Kaur, voluntary organisation United Sikhs, MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and three prominent Punjab-based journalists.

Sources said over 70 Twitter handles and many YouTube channels had been blocked ever since the crackdown against Amritpal started. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had already claimed that the AAP government in Punjab got the support of the Union government in the crackdown against Amritpal.

Later in the day, the suspension of BBC Punjabi’s Twitter handle was revoked and the account was restored.