DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / BBMB decision unconstitutional: Farm bodies

BBMB decision unconstitutional: Farm bodies

The All-India Kisan Federation (AIKF), a constituent of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Thursday termed the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana “unjustified, unconstitutional and anti-federal”. The SKM is an umbrella...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:12 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The All-India Kisan Federation (AIKF), a constituent of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Thursday termed the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s (BBMB) decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana “unjustified, unconstitutional and anti-federal”.

The SKM is an umbrella body of farm unions that had led a year-long protest against the now-scrapped three central farm laws at the Delhi borders in 2020-21.

In a statement, AIKF president Prem Singh Bhangu and state committee member Kuldip Singh Grewal said Punjab, being a riparian state, held the first right over its river waters.

Advertisement

“With over 70% of Punjab’s agricultural land still unirrigated and underground water rapidly depleting, the state cannot afford to release even a drop to other states,” said the statement.

Citing Entry 17 of the State List in the Constitution, the AIKF leaders slammed the Centre and the BBMB for encroaching upon the Punjab’s rights.

Advertisement

They urged the state government to resist the “nefarious designs” to divert Punjab’s water resources.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Kadian) president Harmeet Singh Kadian took to social media platform X, calling the issue critical to Punjab’s economy.

He urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to convene an all-party meeting, along with consultations with farmer unions, to decide the next course of action.

Farmer organisations are reportedly preparing for agitation, demanding a complete review of past water-sharing agreements and a fresh scientific assessment of the state’s river water availability.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper