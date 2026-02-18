DT
PT
Home / Punjab / BBMB initiates first-ever Bhakra reservoir desilting

BBMB initiates first-ever Bhakra reservoir desilting

Gobind Sagar has lost 25 per cent storage due to decades of silt deposition

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 18, 2026 IST
The Gobind Sagar reservoir of Bhakra Dam. File photo
Decks have been cleared for the desilting of the Gobind Sagar reservoir of the Bhakra Dam, with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) initiating the process after decades of inaction.

The board has floated an expression of interest and is in the process of inviting tenders for the work. The reservoir has not been desilted since the dam’s inception. Over the years, it has lost about 25 per cent of its storage capacity due to silt deposition.

Sources said the Himachal Pradesh Government had given the approval. The state would get a royalty of about Rs 150 per tonne of silt lifted. If a higher price was realised, the additional revenue would be shared among BBMB partner states.

Desilting will be carried out at Lunu in Bilaspur district and Seer Khad in Una district. Around 150 million cubic metre (MCM) silt is estimated at each site. However, sources said it would be difficult to remove the entire quantity. Even under liberal estimates, a contractor may be able to excavate only 4-5 MCM annually. Work can be undertaken for only about five months a year, when water level recedes.

The BBMB has written to the Union Ministry of Surface Transport, seeking mandatory use of dam silt in the construction of national highways. No decision has been taken so far. Officials believe such a move could also curb illegal mining in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The dam was designed to receive 33.61 MCM silt annually, but the actual inflow has averaged about 39.01 MCM, leading to a gradual reduction in capacity between 1959 and 2024.

BBMB officials attributed the higher inflow to construction activity and soil erosion in Himachal Pradesh, particularly during the construction of the Kol Dam upstream on the Sutlej between 2003 and 2015. Inflows declined briefly after completion, but began rising again after 2018.

