BBMB Member (Power) retires

Chandigarh, September 26
Harminder Singh Chugh, Member (Power), Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), superannuated today. He had joined the board in July 2018 and prior to this, he was serving with the PSPCL.
The post of Member (Irrigation) has been lying vacant for about a year.
Reportedly, the process of appointment to these posts has been initiated by the Power Ministry. Till then, officiating charge will be given senior functionaries.
