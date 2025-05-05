BBMB terms Punjab’s takeover of Nangal dam ‘illegal’, seeks police removal

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that the Punjab Government is unlawfully interfering with its operations. The board is seeking the removal of state police forces recently deployed at its Nangal establishments amid a dispute over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana.

In its petition, BBMB claimed that Punjab’s actions are unconstitutional and illegal, infringing on its statutory authority under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. On May 1, the Punjab Police personnel took control of the Nangal dam and Lohand Control Room Water Regulation Office, obstructing the release of 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana as decided in board meetings.

BBMB has requested the court to direct Punjab to remove its police force, which was deployed without legal authority to take control of the dam and control room. Punjab argues that Haryana has exceeded its allocated water share and that the drinking water crisis cited by Haryana no longer exists. Punjab also claims it has no surplus water to spare for other states.

Advertisement

According to the petition, a Technical Committee Meeting on May 23 decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, but this decision was not implemented for eight days due to Punjab’s objections. The board had asked Haryana to place an indent with BBMB, with a copy to Punjab, for revised releases, but Punjab did not agree.

BBMB contended that Punjab, as a partner state, cannot resort to illegal or forcible actions, which are against the statutory provisions. In case of disagreement, the matter should be taken up with the Central Government, which is the final arbiter according to the rules. The board emphasised that the equitable distribution of water among partner states is crucial, affecting human rights, the environment, and the agrarian economy.

Advertisement

BBMB also pointed out that allowing such actions would lead to an anarchic situation where states could enforce their decisions through force. The operation of dams requires skilled professionals, and forcible takeover by police could have disastrous consequences.