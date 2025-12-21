BBMB to commission India’s first megawatt-scale hydrokinetic power project in Nangal canal

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is set to commission the country’s first megawatt-scale hydrokinetic power project in the Nangal Hydel Canal, marking a significant step toward tapping clean energy from flowing canals. BBMB chairman Manoj Tripathi told The Tribune that the project, with a total capacity of 1 MW, would be a pilot initiative and the first of its kind in India at this scale.

According to him, the project will comprise four surface mounted hydrokinetic turbines, each with a capacity of 250 kW. The installation has been outsourced to Maclec, the firm responsible for supplying and commissioning the turbines in the BBMB canal. Under the agreed terms, BBMB will purchase the electricity generated at a tariff of Rs 3.39 per unit, making the initiative competitive with other renewable energy sources.

Tripathi described the project as path-breaking, emphasising that it represents the first large-scale attempt in the country to harness hydrokinetic energy from canals rather than conventional dam-based hydropower stations. “This pilot will demonstrate how flowing canal water without creating additional storage or altering river ecology can be used to generate electricity,” he said,

He further said that successful outcomes could pave the way for similar projects across the BBMB network.

However, the initiative has not been without inter-state concerns. Sources told The Tribune that the Punjab government has raised objections, asserting that canals within its territorial jurisdiction should be used exclusively for generating power for the state.

Punjab has suggested that Haryana and Rajasthan could similarly utilise canal stretches in their respective territories to develop hydrokinetic projects for their own consumption. Despite these reservations, BBMB has maintained that electricity generated from the Nangal hydel canal project will be shared among all partner states Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh according to their existing shares in the BBMB.

Hydrokinetic power generation harnesses the kinetic energy of moving water such as rivers, canals or tidal streams without the need for large dams or reservoirs. Turbines are placed directly in flowing water, where the current turns the blades to generate electricity. Unlike conventional hydropower, hydrokinetic systems generally involve minimal civil construction, cause negligible disruption to aquatic ecosystems, and do not require water diversion or storage. These characteristics make the technology particularly suitable for canals and regulated waterways with steady flows.

Energy experts said that canal based hydrokinetic projects can complement solar and wind power by providing more predictable generation, especially in irrigation networks that operate year-round. If the BBMB pilot performs as expected, it could unlock substantial renewable potential across Punjab’s canal systems, helping reduce carbon emissions while making productive use of existing water infrastructure.