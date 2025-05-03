BBMB water row overflows: Punjab CM avoids Haryana counterpart Saini at govt event

Amid the ongoing BBMB water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, the Chief Ministers of both states appeared together on the same stage in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Along with the Chief Ministers, the Governors of both states were also present.

The occasion was a walkathon organised in Chandigarh against drug abuse. During the event, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini made eye contact but did not speak to each other. A picture of the two showed Saini greeting Mann, but the Punjab CM is looking towards the other side.

While speaking to the media after the walkathon began, Saini said the water issue should not be politicised. He accused Bhagwant Mann of playing politics over water.

Recently, at an event in Punjab, Saini had referred to Mann as a relative, since Mann’s wife is from Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. Responding to this, Mann had remarked that people in Haryana don’t even drink water from their daughter’s home, yet the CM is asking for a canal.

On Saturday, when the media asked Saini about this statement, he reiterated that Mann is indeed his relative, but the canal he is demanding is for the welfare of the people.

“The water is needed for 2.8 crore people of the state, and I am demanding it for them. Mann is politicising even this,” he said.

Saini further stated, “It has been a tradition of sages and saints that anyone who visits our home is first offered a glass of water. I never imagined such a matter would become political.”

Haryana to hold all-party meeting at 2 pm

After Punjab, Haryana would also hold an all-party meeting today at 2 PM at the Haryana Bhawan. State leaders from BJP, Congress, INLD, JJP, BSP, and the Aam Aadmi Party are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting would focus on discussing the ongoing water dispute with Punjab, and the opinions of all political parties will be taken. A special session of the Punjab Assembly is also scheduled for Monday. Haryana might also convene a special Assembly session. CM Saini said a session will be called if necessary.