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Home / Punjab / BCA student alleges sexual harassment by PG owner in Anandpur Sahib

BCA student alleges sexual harassment by PG owner in Anandpur Sahib

Complainant alleges inappropriate advances and proposal for a physical relationship by accused

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:06 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh Baba, a resident of Mohalla Mataur in Anandpur Sahib. iStock photo
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Anandpur Sahib police have registered an FIR against a paying guest house owner following a complaint by a local BCA final year student, who alleged that the accused made inappropriate advances towards her and attempted to force her into a physical relationship.

According to FIR, registered at Anandpur Sahib police station on September 30, the complainant has said that she was staying at PG near Sai Hospital in Anandpur Sahib. The accused has been identified as Kulwinder Singh Baba, a resident of Mohalla Mataur in Anandpur Sahib.

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The FIR was registered under Sections 74, 75 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The alleged incidents are stated to have taken place between September 29 and 30, while the complaint was recorded on September 30.

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In her complaint, the victim has stated that she was pursuing BCA final year studies and had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Anandpur Sahib. She alleged that Kulwinder Singh, who was associated with the accommodation, had been making inappropriate remarks and gestures towards her during her stay.

The complainant alleged that on September 29, when she was at the accommodation, the accused made inappropriate advances and allegedly asked her to make him her “sugar daddy” and proposed that she enter into a physical relationship with him. She alleged that she resisted his advances and subsequently left the premises.

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She further alleged that the accused subsequently contacted her and attempted to persuade her to meet him. The complaint also contains allegations regarding his conduct towards her when she returned to the accommodation.

Following receipt of the complaint, Anandpur Sahib police registered the case and marked the investigation to ASI Neelam Rani.

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