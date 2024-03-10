BCG re-vaccination against TB in 11 districts

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, March 9
Eleven districts in Punjab have been identified by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its pan-India adult Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) re-vaccination programme to evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing TB incidence. Districts which have selected from Punjab are Amritsar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Moga, SAS Nagar, Muktsar, Patiala and Rupnagar.
Various research papers on BCG re-vaccination have concluded that re-vaccination or giving booster dose of BCG vaccine carries minimal risk but can help in enhanced pro-inflammatory markers of trained immunity along with anti-inflammatory pathways.
Training programmes for the community health officer (CHO), auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), and accredited social health activist (ASHA) have already started for adult BCG re-vaccination trial programme.
BCG vaccine is given to a child at the time of birth and has a documented protective effect against meningitis and disseminated TB in children.
To focus on individuals aged 18 and above
- The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting large-scale clinical trials to explore if BCG re-vaccination can be used in the fight against TB in India
- The programme is designed to target individuals aged 18 and above, focusing on various criteria such as TB history, smoking habit, diabetes, age and BMI
- Those who will receive the re-vaccination will be followed up by the department for three years. Their regular medical check-ups will be conducted. If the results achieved are positive, then decision will be taken if BCG re-vaccination of all TB patients can be administered or not
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...