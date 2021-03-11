BDPO found resting in office, suspended

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 23

Baghapurana BDPO Nirmal Singh has been suspended for allegedly resting during office timings in a bedroom on the upper floor of his office premises.

A video of the BDPO resting on a bed went viral on the social media.

In the orders issued by Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayat Department, K Shiva Prasad, the official had been asked to report to the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer in Moga. A departmental inquiry has also been marked.

Nirmal claimed he was suffering from a spinal disorder and was on leave when the video was made. —