Be on guard: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to ministers, MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

There is nothing you or your closed ones should do that tarnishes the image of the party and is against the AAP’s strength of being a party built on the anti-corruption agenda.

These were the words spoken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a meeting of his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs at his residence here on Friday.

Mann reportedly cautioned his colleagues that they were constantly under the watch of the Opposition and should give no opportunity to their opponents to hit back at them.

This “gyan” was served on the MLA over hot cups of tea and snacks with a session of singing songs.

The legislators were addressed by the Chief Minister and working president of the state unit of AAP Budh Ram.

The meeting, which lasted for two hours, was called to apprise the MLAs about how to conduct the business of the House, while sticking to the party line. This was done in the wake of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha that begins on Tuesday.

The MLAs were also told on how to upload their questions online and read the replies.

Several MLAs told The Tribune that they were specifically asked not to take on their own government in the Assembly as has been witnessed in the past few sessions during Question Hour and Zero Hour. They said the CM and Budh Ram also took a feedback from the MLAs on the ground situation and the people’s response to the AAP government’s policies and programmes in the wake of the crucial local body elections scheduled for January and the General Election in 2024.