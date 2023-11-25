Be on guard: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to ministers, MLAs

Chandigarh, November 24
There is nothing you or your closed ones should do that tarnishes the image of the party and is against the AAP’s strength of being a party built on the anti-corruption agenda.
Under constant watch of oppn
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly cautioned his colleagues that they were constantly under the watch of the Opposition and should give no opportunity to their opponents to hit back at them
These were the words spoken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a meeting of his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs at his residence here on Friday.
Mann reportedly cautioned his colleagues that they were constantly under the watch of the Opposition and should give no opportunity to their opponents to hit back at them.
This “gyan” was served on the MLA over hot cups of tea and snacks with a session of singing songs.
The legislators were addressed by the Chief Minister and working president of the state unit of AAP Budh Ram.
The meeting, which lasted for two hours, was called to apprise the MLAs about how to conduct the business of the House, while sticking to the party line. This was done in the wake of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha that begins on Tuesday.
The MLAs were also told on how to upload their questions online and read the replies.
Several MLAs told The Tribune that they were specifically asked not to take on their own government in the Assembly as has been witnessed in the past few sessions during Question Hour and Zero Hour. They said the CM and Budh Ram also took a feedback from the MLAs on the ground situation and the people’s response to the AAP government’s policies and programmes in the wake of the crucial local body elections scheduled for January and the General Election in 2024.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...